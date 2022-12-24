Christmas: Fayemi urges restraint and emulation of Christ  

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and President of the Forum of the Regions of Africa (FORAF), wishes all Nigerians peaceful and joyous Christmas celebrations, that typify the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement issued by his media office in Abuja, Dr. Fayemi urged Nigerians not to forget the essence of Christmas, which is about the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and the values that he has now come to symbolize.

‘’As we celebrate, I urge Nigerians to use this season to show love, to help the needy and the sick. Nothing demonstrates the true spirit and essence of Christmas more than helping those less fortunate than ourselves. That is the example of Christ and what he would expect from us today,’’ Fayemi said.

He further appealed to Nigerians to shun violence and any act that may lead to crime and insecurity. “This season does not call for wild celebrations but for us to exercise modesty and restraint while emulating the lifestyle of Christ in all we do.”





