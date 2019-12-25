Eko Electricity Distribution Company has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration and also reassured customers of its commitment to improved service delivery.

In a goodwill message signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communication, Godwin Idemudia: “Christmas is a season to embrace and demonstrate the virtues of love, humility, self-sacrifice and kindness as exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Idemudia noted that Christmas is not only symbolic for its celebration but the demonstration and expression of its ideals which are essential for peaceful coexistence and nation-building.

He reminded Nigerians not to forget the hallmark of Christmas which he described as humanity and compassion for the vulnerable and underprivileged.

Idemudia reassured customers of EKEDC’s commitment to improved service delivery across it’s the distribution network, saying this “commitment is underscored by the huge investment the company has made in the year ending to enhance its distribution infrastructure”

He concluded by wishing everyone a joyous Christmas Celebration and a fruitful new year.