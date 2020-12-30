The Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has affirmed his position on the message he delivered on this year’s Christmas Day, saying those opposed to him should make their own submission.

Kukah replied his critics on Monday night when he spoke with newsmen in Sokoto.

He said: “Frankly, what I have said may displease or please people, but I give them the right.

“I saw something somewhere that says: ‘Northern group disassociates themselves from Bishop Kukah.’

“I had no association with anybody.

“So disassociating themselves from me doesn’t arise.

“You know, it will be wonderful if people are courageous enough to come out and say: ‘Bishop Kukah, you are talking nonsense and I do not agree with you.’

“Or to say, I do not agree with you.

“You should be free than hiding under a group.

“Besides that, because you disagree with my view doesn’t reduce the quality of my friendship with you.

“But, as I said, I really don’t worry myself because people disagree with me.

“Look, I have stated my views and I will not deny you the opportunity for you to make your own.

“So, I really don’t worry if a reverend from a village came out to disassociate himself from me.

“He should know that I never had an association with him.”

Kukah said those in leadership positions should use his message as a wake-up call and to be ready to absorb criticisms with maturity by looking for ways to ensure good governance.

He said: “It is a sign of our maturity to be able to hear criticism from people and sit back to think about what they have said.

“Think about the motive.

“If you think my motive is otherwise, well, fine.

“I don’t know how some Nigerians are so narrow-minded.

“I have listened to some extraordinary gifted young Nigerians making brilliant commentary about English Football clubs but they have never been to England and they may never be there.

“In fact, a good commentator may not be a good footballer.

“So, why will people think because Bishop Kukah is speaking, therefore, he is a politician.

“People who make this argument are totally ignorant of elementary thinking or probably don’t know the role of a priest in a society.

“Maybe many Nigerians have not seen a priest saying the things I am saying, which I can understand.

“That is why my message surprises many Nigerians.

“The truth of the matter is that we are all in politics but may not be involved in party politics.

“I am not a member of any political party and I cannot be.

“But if it comes to voting, I will exercise my right.

“That doesn’t mean I am tied to a political party.

“Let me say this clear that I don’t have a problem with President (Muhammadu) Buhari and I’m sure he knows that he enjoys my respect.

“I am just unhappy with the way governance is going now and I have made my point clear.

“I don’t have to like a president and a president doesn’t have to like me.

“This is our country and it is not a friendship affair.

“If my late mother or brother happens to become a Local Government Chairman today, it won’t stop me from saying what I think ought to be done rightly.

“So, it is a pity that we have embraced a culture that likes to say: ‘May the person on the throne live long.’

“And if you criticise him, that means you don’t like the government.”