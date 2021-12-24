Christmas: Crimes show selfishness has taken root in our hearts — Kaigama

Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, has assured Christians that Christmas assures that God cares about people and will solve their problems no matter how long they have lasted.

Kaigama made this known in a statement by the National Director of Social Communications, Abuja, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Umoh.

Kaigama gave the Christmas message of hope on Friday in Abuja.

He said: “Even if in this season anyone feels alone, the truth is you are not really alone.”

He said there could be no place where God was not present, His love was everywhere, adding: “His love is deeper than the deepest valley we may be in.

“Even if we are in the bottom of the pit right now, He still upholds us in His hand.”

Kaigama noted that God would never leave or forsake those who put their trust in Him as contained in Psalms 94 verse 14 in the Bible.

He said: :“Our present situations may be tough, but God announces that He is in control. Christmas speaks eloquently of God’s ability to take the worst of human situations and use them for good.”

The Bishop advised Christians to make Christmas a celebration of compassion.

He said: “This we can do when we choose to illuminate with our life the path of others with kindness, patience, joy and generosity; especially when we forgive and re-establish peace even when that makes us to suffer.

“Christmas is an invitation to give up selfishness to think only of others and how to bring the greatest happiness to them.

“The narrative of unbridled corruption, criminality such as deadly kidnapping, banditry and ritual killings are a grim reminder that selfishness has taken root in the hearts of many of our countrymen.

“Christmas beckons on us to turn our lives through a new route and do away with selfishness and wickedness.”

Kaigama said that the story of Christmas called for prayers and hope to work for a better country, and the Lord would turn things around for good.

The archbishop prayed that Christmas truly became for every Nigerian a joyful moment to hear the Good News once again “that God is with us”.