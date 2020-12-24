The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has urged residents to celebrate responsibly by observing all COVID-19 protocols.

Abdurrahman said this in a Christmas message issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Thursday.

He felicitated with residents of the state, particularly Christians, as they joined others in Nigeria and abroad to celebrate.

“I call on residents to celebrate in the most responsible manner and adhere to all the COVID-19 prevention protocols as issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control amid the second wave of the pandemic.

“The Command is committed to collaborating with sister security agencies in providing adequate security during and after the Yuletide.

“I have directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments to ensure adequate policing of security flashpoints and the state in general.

“They should also deploy available manpower and operational resources at their disposal to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“They will also focus on traffic control to ease human and vehicular movements of residents throughout the period,’’ Abdurrahman said.

The commissioner reminded residents that the ban on the procurement and setting-off of fireworks, popularly called `knockouts’ was still in force.

According to him, the Command was calling on all and sundry, especially children and the youth, to desist from flouting the ban, as violators would not be spared.

“I wish the good people of the state a happy Christmas as well as a peaceful and prosperous New Year, 2021.

“I call on them to remain law-abiding, vigilant and support the police by promptly reporting criminal suspects and acts of criminality to the nearest police station.

“They can call the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172; or send an E-mail to: [email protected],’’ he added.