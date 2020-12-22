The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Ede Ayuba, has directed Divisional Police Officers and Operational Area Commanders to increase the visibility of policemen across the state before and during the Christmas celebrations.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja by the Police Command in the state quoted Ayuba as directing the officers to review their crime fighting strategies to ensure hitch-free celebrations.

The spokesman for the command, DSP William Aya, who signed the statement, said the commissioner had also assured residents of the state and travellers of adequate security of their lives and property.

According to the statement, Ayuba who spoke during a meeting with senior officers of the command also reiterated the earlier ban on fireworks during this festive period.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to warn their children and wards to stay away from knockouts as policemen across the state have been directed to arrest anyone who violates this order,” Ayuba said.

He further said that the police would be working in synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure peaceful celebrations.

He called on all law abiding citizens to cooperate with the police and other security agencies to curtail acts of criminality in the state.