Christmas: Cleric admonishes Christians to celebrate  with with modesty

The Christ Glory Church Pastor, Ilorin, Abiodun Solomon has advised Christians to celebrate Christmas within their financial capacities to avoid running into debts.

Solomon gave the advice in Ilorin, on Saturday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that there was no need to engage in any competition while celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to him, many people try to compete with their neighbours or friends in terms of spending at Christmas.

Solomon admonished: ”Celebrate within your capacity, don’t try to impress anybody.

“Don’t involve yourself in any debt in an effort to celebrate Christmas.

” You can celebrate the birth of Christ decently without extravagant lifestyles or lavishing of resources.

”Jesus Christ was never in competition with anybody; so, you are not expected to trouble your minds.

”Celebrate within your limits, with pure heart, and Jesus will accept your celebration”.

He also advised Christians to embrace charity and support the needy.