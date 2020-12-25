Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has urged people of the state to look forward to better days ahead as they celebrate Christmas festivities.

The governor charged them not to be discouraged by the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant economic challenges.

Diri, who said these in his Christmas message on Friday, expressed the optimism that despite the challenges of the moment, there were better days ahead.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Christmas is celebrated worldwide to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Diri urged the people to reflect on the message of the birth of Jesus, which is about love, peace and hope.

He said: “For a world in need of healing and encouragement, the entire Christmas story is a harbinger of love, peace and hope.

“Bayelsa State, like much of the world, is also facing demanding times. But God has kept us through this difficult situation and season.

“More than at any other time, as we commemorate the birth of Jesus, we ought to take a moment to reflect and appreciate the fact that there is still hope of good tidings ahead of us as a people and as a state.”

The governor stated that despite the disruption and the hardship during the year, the promise of prosperity for everyone in Bayelsa still endures.

“Indeed, the prosperity of Bayelsa State is not negotiable,” he said.

Diri also said that “for Bayelsa, this should be a season of gratitude and thanksgiving considering the gloom in the state at this time a year ago.

“We have much to be thankful for. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was relatively mild in our state.

“The peace and security paradigm has significantly improved and we just had an incident-free senatorial bye-election, devoid of bloodletting.

“That is why I am fully persuaded that better days are ahead of us. Life will return to normal, and by this time next year, when we congregate again to enjoy the festivities with our loved ones, things would have improved.

“I am confident that the Lord will keep us all till then.”

Diri also urged those that are privileged to be mindful of the people having tough time coping with harsh conditions, and to extend their generosity and goodwill to as many as possible.

He said: “This is not only in consonance with the true spirit of Christmas, but encapsulates the character and nature of the average Bayelsan.

“Let us also endeavour to celebrate responsibly and carefully and avoid acts that endanger our lives and that of our loved ones while observing the COVID-19 protocols at all times.”