Christmas babies: Makinde’s wife presents gifts in Saki

The wife of Oyo State governor, Tamunominini Makinde, on Sunday, visited two hospitals in Saki, Oke Ogun part of Oyo State, to present special gifts to babies born on Christmas day.

The First Lady, who paid the visit to the Primary Healthcare Centre, Isale Taba, and State Specialist Hospitals, Kolawole area, Saki town, in Oke Ogun zone of the state, presented gifts to three babies who were born on Christmas Day.

The statement added that Mrs. Makinde was highly delighted to see the babies in good conditions of health.

She urged the parents to ensure adequate attention is given to their welfare.

She also expressed joy at the safe delivery by the mothers while urging them to maintain good hygiene at all times.

The babies were presented with gifts amidst dancing and jubilation by parents and family members.

The statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the wife of the governor was accompanied to the event by the wife of the state deputy governor, Ajibola Lawal and the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaja Fausat Sanni.

While presenting the gift items and cash to the parents, Mrs. Makinde, charged them to take good care of their children and ensure they are well nurtured to become leaders of tomorrow.

The wife of the governor also noted that many anomalies in the society would be better addressed if parents give proper upbringing to children.

The donations were also extended to the Children Ward of the State Specialist Hospitals, Saki.

It would be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde also celebrated his birthday on December 25 in the ancient city of Saki.





