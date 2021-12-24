Christmas: Ayade calls for introspection, moderate celebration

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Friday described Christmas as a season of introspection and called on Christians to celebrate moderately, reflecting on the virtues of Jesus Christ.

He made the call in a Christmas message by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Linus Obogo, on Friday in Calabar.

Ayade also described Christ as a “symbol and personification of humility, peace, selflessness and sacrifice”.

The governor said: “Christmas is not a day for merriment alone, it should also serve as a day for introspection, especially for Christians, as it is the day that comes with so many lessons.

“He (Jesus) was born in a manger, a place no one would choose to be born, yet He is God and Saviour.

“Christmas reminds us that humility and selflessness are the hallmarks of leadership, as exhibited by Christ Himself. This is a lesson for all of us.

“Christ’s humility, simplicity and selflessness should be imbibed by Nigerians, especially the political class.”

Ayade noted that Christmas season readily reminds political leaders and leaders in all strata of human endeavours of their duties to show examples in all they do.

While wishing the Christians peace and joy as they celebrate the yuletide, Ayade reminded them to observe all the protocols of COVID-19, especially with the discovery of a new variant, Omicron.

He urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by the challenges facing the country.

Ayade said they should rather be steadfast and optimistic that Nigeria would overcome the challenges and emerge even much stronger.