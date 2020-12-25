Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday urged Christians and all Nigerians to seize the opportunity of Christmas celebration to rededicate themselves to God.

Abubakar, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers, which he believed had an immense impact on the peace, security, unity and stability of the nation.

He said it was important for Nigerians to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for their neighbours into the nation’s consciousness this season.

He urged Nigerians to think good and sow better action to make the country more desirable because restoring the country’s glory was everyone’s responsibility.

Abubakar said: “On this significant occasion of Christmas, I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“This period reminds us of the need to uphold the virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance.

“I call on all Nigerians to reflect on the lessons of the season, which presents an opportunity to love and share.”

The former vice president called on Nigerians to also remember their fellow citizens, the personnel of the armed forces.

This, according to Abubakar, include those who lost their lives in 2020 fighting to protect citizens from terrorist attacks, banditry, kidnapping and other threats against national security.

He added: “The message of Christmas, according to the Christian faith is one of unprecedented self-sacrifice to redeem humanity, so it is the season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness.

“Even as we celebrate with friends and family, we should also spend time to pray for a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

“As a nation, we can achieve more if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another and be law abiding.

“We must also rededicate ourselves to the virtues of faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily living.”

Abubakar wished all Christians as well as other Nigerians a Merry Christmas celebration.