Christmas: Archbishop urges Nigerians to reconcile for enduring progress

The Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Anglican Archbishop of Enugu, has called on Nigerians to reconcile for peace and the enduring progress of the nation.

The Archbishop made the call on Tuesday in Enugu while delivering his Christmas message in the Bishop’s Court.

Chukwuma said that the essence of Christmas was reconciliation, adding that God Almighty exemplified it by giving us Jesus Christ to reconcile the whole world back to Himself.

According to him, reconciliation in this special season should be across board at the levels of individuals, friends, families, neighbourhoods, communities, tribal and the state.

He said: “Reconciliation has become necessary for us to reunite, build a prosperous and progressive nation.

“We need each other to succeed as a nation.”

Chukwuma said that the season called for sharing with the less privileged around us, adding: “It is time to remember the downtrodden living around us.

“We have a large range of people we should put smiles on their faces this season; starting with that poor household around you, to the destitute, those in custodial centres, orphans, widows, among others.”

The Archbishop, however, urged Christians to celebrate responsibly and to shun immorality, alcoholism and hard drugs use.

He specifically called on the youth to be wary of friends they moved around with this season, adding that the merriment might lure some youths into alcoholism and tasting of hard drugs and other substances.

Chukwuma said: “Our youths should shun the use of hard drugs, especially the infamous mkpurumiri, formally known as crystal methamphetamine.

“I will also advice that youths should identify and report the various places and persons selling the dangerous drug within their community.”

The cleric urged all Nigerians to draw closer to God for the healing and prosperity of the land as God Almighty holds the power to transform any situation.

“I wish all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, as Jesus Christ died for the whole world, a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance,” he said.