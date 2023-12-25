Christmas: Alia asks Benue people to support, pray for him

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has called on the people of Benue to continue to support and pray for his administration.

This is contained in his Christmas Message by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula on Monday in Makurdi.

Alia assured the people of his relentless efforts to implement strategic developmental initiatives, and provide a firm foundation to enhance the quality of life of the Benue people.

He described Christmas as a joyous occasion and urged Christians in the State and the country, to emulate Jesus Christ by continuing to show love and kindness to one another.

“As we celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas, let us embrace the spirit of goodwill and extend kindness to all those around us.

“Let us share the love and joy that this season brings, not only with our loved ones but also with those who may be in need of a helping hand,” he said.

He applauded Benue people for their resilience and for standing firm in spite of the many years of struggles and described them as heroes.

“As a people, we are all heroes, therefore, let us celebrate the hero in each of us, acknowledging the battles we have fought and the successes we have achieved.”

The governor wished all Christians a memorable Christmas celebration and a prosperous New Year ahead.