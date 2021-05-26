Christians in Osun State celebrated this year’s edition of Pentecost Day with enthusiasm amidst intense prayers led by the convener, Bishop Mike Bamidele and other anointed ministers of God.

The event featured a Ministers Fire Conference and a Holy Ghost Rally at Government Technical College in Osogbo, the state capital.

Christians from all parts of the state thronged the venue and prayed fervently to God as anointed ministers of God blessed them.

Bishop Bamidele used the occasion to pray for Nigeria and Osun State and charged Christians to keep praying to God to end insecurity in the country.

“We bring Osun state before you, beginning with our governor and his deputy, all the local government areas, all our traditional rulers, all our politicians, all our professionals, all our artisans, all our students, all our youths and children, we pray for supernatural protection over all of you and surround each of you with fire,” he said.

He continued “We today declare that fire will surround the leadership. Anyone that crosses the boundary to do evil, may he be destroyed by fire and roasted to ashes.”

Different ministers of God including Bishop Dola Salako of Glory land Intl. Christian Centre, Bishop Dennis Abidakun of Testimony Life Ministry and Bishop Adesola Olubadejo also prayed for the nation and the state during the event.