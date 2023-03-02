Christians back Sanwo-Olu for second term

Christians are backing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term, saying he has done well in the last four years.

Leaders of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State chapter, have risen from a meeting in Ikeja, the state capital, urging all Christians to vote Sanwo-Olu on March 11.

At the ‘emergency’ meeting were Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu. Chairman, Pastor Mahmood Akindejoye. Secretary, Bishop Dr. Theophilus Ajose, Director, DPG and other PFN leaders. The meeting was convened to review the February 25 election and the need to present a common front for the March 11 gubernatorial election.

Bishop Ajose said it was the church that requested for a Christian governor, adding that PFN is solidly behind Sanwo-Olu.

He said; “The church in Lagos State asked for a Christian Governor and Governor Sanwo-Olu has done very well in the last four years. This gubernatorial election is not about any political party but about the candidate. Mr. Sanwo-Olu has made Christians very proud and has governed the state without any religious bias. He is one of us and the church is speaking with one voice that Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu deserves our support again.

“I call on all great church leaders across different religious divides – Pentecostals, Orthodox, OAIC, Muslims, religious and Christian organizations to support the gubernatorial candidacy of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu,” Bishop Ajose said.

PFN State Chairman, Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu said though PFN is not partisan and without prejudice to other contestants, Sanwo-Olu deserves a second term to complete the good works he has started in Lagos.

State Secretary Apostle Mahmood Akindejoye urged all Christians to be united in supporting Sanwo-Olu for a second term bid, which according to him, is crucial to the developmental projects that he has started.

To Bishop Steven Ogedengbe, Lagos under Sanwo-Olu has been peaceful and that explains why there is influx of people across the country to earn their living in the state.

Bishop Ogedengbe, however, urged the PFN family to be united in voting Sanwo-Olu on March 11, 2023.

Other leaders at the meeting include DPG Women Leader, Dr. Toyin Ojejinmi, Archbishop Mary Ajisafe and Hon Femi George.

Also there were Deputy Director DPG, Apostle Barnabas Otoibhi, Pastor Victor Mathew and Prophet Segun Olaleye, amongst others.