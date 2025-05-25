Christian Media Forum mourns tragic demise of Rev. Azzaman

The Christian Media Forum has expressed deep shock over the tragic demise of popular Kaduna based preacher, Reverend Ayuba Azzman.

A statement by the group, which was issued to newsmen via different platforms on Sunday, described his death as shocking and saddening.

According to the statement jointly signed by its President, Jacob Dickson, and National Secretary, Andrew Ibrahim Mshelia, the Christian Media Forum noted that the Christian body has lost a strong voice that will be greatly missed.

It said: “Rev Ayuba Azzman’s voice was one that rang out clear and true, calling people to repentance and faith.

“The sad news of the death of Kaduna State popular preacher Rev Ayuba Azzman has come to us with rude shock, especially at a time the Christian body and the nation need him the most.

“Rev Ayuba Azzman, who came to limelight known for speaking truth to power, will be greatly missed. His untimely departure leaves a void in the body of Christ that may be difficult to fill. As a man of God, he was unwavering in his commitment to spreading the Gospel and standing up for what is right.”

The statement said that his passing is a huge loss to the Christian community, “and we are still trying to come to terms with the enormity of this loss.

“We pray that God will grant us the strength to bear this loss and that His will be done.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Rev Ayuba Azzman.

“May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and may His peace be upon them in this difficult time. To his friends and loved ones, we offer our deepest sympathies.

“The Christian Media Forum also extends its condolences to the good people of Kaduna State members of Rev Ayuba Azzman’s church.

“May God comfort and strengthen them during this trying time.

“We pray that God’s presence will be felt among them and that they will continue to stand strong in the faith.

“As we mourn the loss of this great man of God, we take comfort in the knowledge that he has gone to a better place.

“We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and that his soul will be at peace.

“The Christian Media Forum will continue to stand for truth and righteousness, just as Rev Ayuba Azzman did.

“We will keep his legacy alive by continuing to speak truth to power and standing up for what is right.

“We pray that God will raise up more men and women like Rev Ayuba Azzman who will stand for truth and righteousness.

“May His kingdom continue to advance, and may His people be empowered to be salt and light in their generation.

“Once again, we extend our condolences to the family, friends, and members of Rev Ayuba Azzman’s church.

“May God bless his legacy and continue to guide us in these challenging times.

“May Rev Ayuba Azzman’s memory be eternal, and may his legacy inspire a new generation of Christians to stand for truth and righteousness.”

