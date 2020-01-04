The Chairman, Southern Kaduna Christian Leader’s Forum, Rev. Simon Mutum, has expressed confidence that Nigeria would outlive her present challenges.

Mutum spoke on Saturday at the 19th annual Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit held at the Township Stadium in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The clergy stated that there was still hope for the nation, contrary to perceived fears prior to the 2019 General Elections.

He said: “Many people did not expect Kaduna and, by extension Nigeria, to pull through with the aftermath of the general elections, but God, in His infinite mercies, has shown His might and supremacy again.”

Mutum said the 2020 Prayer Summit, with the theme: “Going Forward,” was an intentional bold step to proclaim to the people the need to make progress in the midst of economic, political, spiritual and cultural obstacles.

He said: “Rather than bewail our misfortunes, we should acknowledge what God has done and is doing in our midst and move forward.

“Instances to affirm this testament on: ‘Going Forward,’ are chronicled in the gracious lifting of our sons and daughters across board in the nation and beyond.”

Mutum urged the government not to compromise the ethics that guide credible electoral process, adding, “we affirm that a level playing ground be allowed for all players.

“Unless and until the electoral processes are critically looked into and addressed, we may never conduct a just, fair and credible election in Nigeria,’’ Mutum said.

The clergy commended the roles of stakeholders, particularly the Christian community, traditional leaders, security agents, youths and women groups toward sustaining peaceful coexistence over the years.

Also speaking, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, stressed the need for the people of Southern Kaduna to be united and champion a common front.

Fani-Kayode, who was represented by Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba, advised them to desist from scrambling for political positions based on ethnic and religious affiliations.

He said: “I charge the people to rise above every form of opposition and reconfigure your thinking system so as to salvage the future.”

He also urged the state Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to ensure equitable distribution of the wealth and resources in the state to give everyone a sense of belonging.

The National Secretary of ECWA, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, in his sermon at the occasion urged the people to be strong and unwavering in their faith in God.

Nmadu said: “Like Moses and the Israelites, keep your eyes open because God is about to show you His salvation.

“In the face of every predicament, do not be afraid because fear can render you blind and incapacitated.

“You should, instead, stand strong and trust God that your salvation will surely come.”

The clergy encouraged the people to draw strength from exemplary lives of the Bible patriarchs like Esther, Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, saying there was no predicament that was surmountable.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event had in attendance representatives of the clergies from different denominations, traditional leaders, youth groups, women and politicians.

NAN also reports that it featured songs rendition and special prayers for the state and the nation at large.