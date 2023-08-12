Christian clergy condole with Muslims over Zaria Central Mosque collapse

Pastor Yohanna Buru, General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, has extended his condolences to the Muslim Ummah in Northern Nigeria following the Zaria Central Mosque tragedy.

This is contained in a statement by Pastor Buru and was made available to newsmen on Saturday in Kaduna.

The Christian cleric expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Muslim community in northern Nigeria over the disaster.

Pastor Buru shared his grief and solidarity with Muslims throughout the region, invoking divine blessings upon those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

“May their souls find eternal peace, and may God’s mercy welcome them to paradise,” he offered in prayer.

He further revealed that he had personally conveyed messages of condolences to his Muslim scholar friends, underscoring the importance of unity and shared prayers for lasting peace in the nation.

Pastor Zigo Aziz, a fellow member of the same church, also joined in extending condolences to the bereaved families affected by the Zaria tragedy.

He expressed his sympathy for their loss and extended his heartfelt support to the Muslim community in the northern region.

While expressing their shared condolences, the Christian leaders jointly called for peaceful dialogue and diplomatic efforts, urging against military intervention to return the ousted president of Niger Republic, Bazoom.

According to the statement, as both Christians and Muslims unite in grief and solidarity, their collective prayers are directed towards a harmonious and peaceful coexistence within the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state collapsed on Friday, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and leaving several others injured.