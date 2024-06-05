Christian Chukwu mourns as teammate, Stanley Okoronkwo, dies

Christian Chukwu, former Captain of the Green Eagles and Rangers International, has described the death of his teammate, Stanley Okoronkwo, as a “sad loss”.

Chukwu, also known as Commander, said this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu.

“The death of Stanley is a sad loss; very painful and we will miss him,” he said.

Chukwu said he and other club mates would sorely miss Okoronkwo.

Also, a staunch fan of Rangers International and a personal friend of Okoronkwo, Onyema Nwachukwu, described the ace midfield maestro as a gentleman both off and on the field of play.

Nwachukwu said: “He played clean, hence he was nicknamed Stainless on the field and off the field.

“He was a complete gentleman.”

Also speaking, the former Chairman of Rangers Supporters club in the 70s, Hyginus Ilonu, lamented the death of Okoronkwo.

According to him, Okoronkwo was his close friend, including his entire family.

Ilonu said: “After playing football, you cannot see any stain on his jersey.

“When he wanted to dribble, he made it clean and he was always gentle off and on the pitch of the field.”

Ilonu described Okoronkwo as one of Rangers’ best players ever.

NAN reports that Okoronkwo joined Rangers International in 1974 and retired in 1979, after Rangers won the then African Cup Winners Cup in 1977.

NAN reports that the former player died on Monday during a brief illness in Enugu.