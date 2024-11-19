Christ Morning Star @44: Embrace love of Christ — Anglican cleric 

The Archdeacon of Agege Archdeaconry of the Anglican diocese of Lagos West, Venerable Tunde Owoyele, has charged members of the Christ Morning Star Nigeria to embrace the love of Christ for them to overcome the challenges and pressures of the world system.

Owoyele gave the counsel while preaching at the 44th anniversary of the society, which was held at the Christ Church, Agege, Lagos State on November 17.

The event was graced by members of the society from across Nigeria. Some prominent Nigerians and captains of industry were also present at the anniversary which had the theme, ‘fight the good fight of faith”

In his message, Owoyele who preached on the topic, ‘This is the Lord’s doing, ‘ made copious reference to the Bible, charging the society to acknowledge Christ, the chief cornerstone of their lives.

He said, “Some of you are at the twilight of your life, some are just starting. Nobody knows what the next day holds. We are all sojourners here on earth. It will be foolhardy for anybody to lose sight of his creator. No matter what we think we might have achieved, a life that does not acknowledge Christ will end in crisis.”

He noted that it is even more gratifying that the society has a name that is linked to Christ. “That alone should be an inspiration for you to hold on and forge ahead. The name of the Lord is a strong tower. The righteous run into it and they are saved. We have no other name but the name Christ. We can’t do anything without him.”

He pleaded with his listeners to serve God without reservation. “Serve the Lord with all your mind, with all your soul and with all your body. Do not hold back. Give God your all and you will see him work great things through you.

“Man was created to serve God. Anyone who refuses to surrender to the Lord cannot live a fulfilled life. I plead with you today, love the Lord and work in His will,” Owoyele said.

While noting that the celebration of the society’s anniversary was the Lord’s doing, he said, “I want to assure you that God will take you to your expectation. He will not let you down. Your desires which are in accordance with his will and purpose will become a reality. Be strong and stay with God.”

He advised them to display the love of Christ in their dealings with everybody that comes their way. “Do not pay evil for evil. Be like Christ who loved his enemies and prayed for them. Make love your watchword,” he said.

Owoyele spent time praying for the society, asking God to grant them journey mercy on their way back to their various destinations.

At the event, the Lagos Chapter President, Segun Sobowale was presented with the 2024 Presidential Award.

