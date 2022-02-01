Christ Embassy lies, forces host to take down Nigerian news website

Loveworld Nation, popularly known as Christ Embassy, has told a lie against one of Nigeria’s major online newspapers, THE WHISTLER, forcing the host of the publication to take it down for about four hours.

The lie came was told by its commercial bank, Parallex Bank, which accused the newspaper of using “unauthorised content”.

Christ Embassy, founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, popularly known as Pastor Chris, carried out the act on Monday.

THE WHISTLER, according to the management, led by James Umeh, had published a report of the launch of the bank, with the headline: “Christ Embassy Launches ‘Free’ Commercial Bank,” using information provided on the bank’s own website on January 17, 2022.

The bank said it would provide some interest-free services, including “5 Free Interbank Transfers Daily” and zero maintenance fees on all accounts.

The report immediately went viral.

Apparently not expecting it would so quickly come into public scrutiny, the bank decided to hire a cyber-security firm, iZOOlogic, based in the United Kingdom, which wrote THE WHISTLER to step down the report.

The statement by the management of THE WHISTLER, a member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, added: “When this did not yield the desired result, the firm went through our website’s hosting company to report a copyright infringement alleging that THE WHISTLER published a content it ‘did not authorize.’

“The host, acting on the wrong information provided by Parallex bank, took down the website for about four hours.

“After being notified about the false allegation, THE WHISTLER explained that there was no copyright violation since the information used in the report was publicly available on the bank’s own website.

“The clarification led to the restoration of the newspaper’s website.”

Owing to the move by the bank, THE WHISTLER has vowed to initiate legal proceedings against it.

It added in the statement on Monday: “Parallex bank’s action was no doubt an assault on media freedom and THE WHISTLER is prepared to seek redress in court for the damages caused.”