Chrisland: Whitney’s father speaks on drugs family doctor administered to her

Michael Adeniran, father of 12-year-old Chrisland Student, Whitney, who died on February 9, 2023, said he did not know the use of the drugs administered to his daughter on January 20, 2023 by a family doctor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adeniran said this before an Ikeja High Court while being cross-examined.

The cross examination, by the fourth defence counsel, Ademola Animashaun, took place on Thursday.

Animashaun asked if the defendant was aware that the combination of nitrazepam and amitriptyline, which was given to the deceased on January 20 when she took ill was a semi-disaster.

Adeniran, however, responded in the negative.

The Lawyer said: “Your daughter complained of anxiety on January 20 and your family doctor prescribed these two drugs for her.

“Do you know that the combination of the two drugs is a semi disaster?”

Adeniran said although he did not know what the two drugs were meant for, he disagreed that the drugs prescribed by the family doctor were semi-disaster.

He said: “On January 20 when I picked her from school and she complained of anxiety to the doctor, she was given the drugs and her mother made sure she used it the right way.”

The witness further told the court that he would not be surprised if the private pathologist hired by his family was a police pathologist.

He added that he could not remember the names of his friends that came to Agege hospital, where the deceased was rushed to when she slumped.

NAN reports that a vendor, three other staff members of Chrisland Schools, Ikeja, and the school are standing a two-count charge of involuntary manslaughter and negligence, which they pleaded not guilty to.

The defendants are Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao and Nwatu Victoria.

A certificate of identification issued by one Opeyemi Sunday and a USB flash drive containing a phone conversation of Whitney’s father was admitted in evidence.

NAN also reports that Whitney’s father had on May 25 tendered three documents against Chrisland School in the ongoing trial.

The documents are: a medical report from Agege Central Hospital; a medical report from Inland Hospital, Lagos; and a printout of a screenshot of conversations from a snapchat group page titled: “Lagos Housewives.”

Justice Oyindamola Ogala adjourned the case until October 12 for continuation of trial.