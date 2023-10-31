Chrisland University produces graduate entrepreneurs, not job seekers – VC

Vice Chancellor, Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Prof. Chinedum Babalola, said that all graduating students of the institution have also been issued with a Certificate in Entrepreneurship to support their degree certificate.

Babalola stated this while delivering a speech at the 5th convocation ceremony of the University.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the University had been producing graduates who were entrepreneurs, self-reliant and creating employment for others in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

She noted that the students had been trained and equipped to be wealth creators and employers of labour.

“The students have undergone comprehensive training, resulting in the acquisition of not one but two commendable achievements: bachelor’s degree and a certificate in entrepreneurship and leadership,” she said.

Babalola, who stated that the institution was graduating 91 students, said that the school remained the highest number of graduates since 2019 when the school had its first convocation.

She added that the institution would be honouring 10 graduating students with First Class.

The Vice Chancellor explained that 49 would receive Second Class Upper Division, 26 would be awarded Second Class Lower Division, and six students would graduate with Third Class Division.

She said Michelle Ezekwem from the Department of Software Engineering, emerged the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.91.

According to her, the University takes pride in producing graduates with a variety of academic achievements across different disciplines.

In her speech, the Chancellor of the institution, (Dr) Winifred Awosika, equally admonished the graduating students to be leaders who take up responsibilities in life.

“Challenge the existing ways of doing things and be an innovator of better ways. Make use of the entrepreneurial skills you have learnt and develop them to create employment and wealth for yourself.

“Change is the only thing that is permanent in life, embrace change by acquiring and developing new skills to be more relevant in our current highly competitive global environment,” she added.

In his goodwill message, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, explained that the state government would continue to prioritise the education sector.

Abiodun, represented by Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, said that education remained the bedrock of any developed nation, hence, the need to give adequate attention to the sector.