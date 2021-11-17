Chrisland student wins Sidmach Award

Kasim Haneefa Olayemi of Chrisland School VGC has won the Sidmach Prize after emerging as the second overall best candidate in the last West African Senior School Certificate Examination in Lagos State.

The award was presented at the recently held 2021 Nigeria Computer Society Lagos IT Conference and Awards.

Haneefa was not only the Assistant Head Girl, but was also the Valedictorian of Chrisland School VGC’s Class of 2021.

She followed the footsteps of Michelle Adeagbo, another alumnus of Chrisland High School VGC, who was the second overall best and best female candidate in WASSCE 2019.