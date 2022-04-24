Chrisland Sex Video: NAPTAN calls for Guidance and Counseling units in schools

The National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has called for compulsory creation of Guidance and Counseling units in schools to tackle moral decadence.

NAPTAN’s Deputy National President, Adeolu Ogunbabjo made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Ogunbanjo was reacting to the reopening of Chrisland school, Lagos, which was closed following a recent sex tape involving its pupils during a trip to Dubai.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State government on Saturday, directed the reopening of the school from Monday.

”It is a good development to reopen the school. There is need to establish effective guidance and counseling units in schools.

”The units should be made up of qualified people who can handle such tasks. Moral upbringing is very crucial in the life of the child,” he said.

The NAPTAN official also urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities and relationship with others.

Ogunbanjo said that mothers had crucial roles to play in the moral upbringing of the child.

”A large percentage of the moral upbringing of the child lies with mothers. Mothers should up rise to the occasion.

”We need to fortify parenting in our homes. We should not shift our responsibilities or use our jobs as excuses,” he said.

Also speaking to NAN, an educationist, Violet Ubah, urged schools to focus on the three main domains of learning such as being cognitive, effective and psychosocial.

Ubah said that learning should be combined with character moulding in the interest of the society.

”You can’t just focus on the cognitive and allow other areas to suffer. We all have to sit up in the interest of our children and their future,” she said.