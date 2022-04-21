Chrisland sex tape: Despite threat to jail violators, video trends on social media

Despite the threat by the Lagos State Government to trigger the clause in its law to jail anyone who publicises the sex tape involving pupils of Chrisland Schools, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigerians have bombarded the social media with it.

This was as all parties involved in the sex video saga met at the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa on Wednesday.

The State Government had in a statement on Monday warned: “Any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years.

“This includes ‘producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography.’”

The video trended more on WhatsApp, where some even used it on their status.

On Wednesday, rather than reporting at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command, all parties involved in the case were at the Education Quality Assurance Conference Hall of the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

Among those present were principal officers of Chrisland Schools and teachers on the trip to the World School Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the video was shot, officials of the Education Quality Assurance and Directorate of Public Prosecution, parents involved and Police Officers.