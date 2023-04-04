Chrisland Schools: Whitney Adeniran’s parents set to appear before coroner’s inquest

The parents of Whitney Adeniran, a 12- year-old student of Chrisland Schools, Lagos, who died on February 9 during the schools’ inter-house sports, are set to give evidence at a coroner’s inquest.

The inter-house sports took place at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

The couple are expected to testify on April 17 at the inquest taking place at Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Coroner, Magistrate Olabisi Fajana, made the disclosure Tuesday while ruling on an application filed by Chrisland Schools.

In the application, the school seeks to get samples and materials to carry out an independent evaluation of the report of an autopsy conducted on the student by Lagos State Government.

Lagos State Government had, on February 13, ordered a coroner’s inquest into the cause of the student’s death.

On March 2, the government announced that the report of an autopsy conducted on the student showed that she died as a result of Asphxia/electrocution.

On Monday (April 3), the school filed an application seeking to have access to some items from the chief medical examiner of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) or any relevant officer, to enable the school to consult an independent pathologist.

The items sought include the student’s skin sample, slides from which the diagnosis of electrocution was made, and samples of urine, blood and other body fluids collected for the autopsy.

The school also applied to have access to samples of bone and muscle taken from the deceased.

It also applied to be given all photographs taken during the conduct of the authopsy, copies of all histology slides reported as part of the post mortem examination.

The school also requested to be given any other samples and documents made in course of the autopsy.

It equally sought to have access to results of all toxicology test conducted on the late student.

However, Lagos State counsel, Akin George, did not oppose the application.

The coroner had adjourned the case until Tuesday to rule on the application.

When the matter came up Tuesday, the coroner granted the application.

She ordered that the chief medical examiner of LASUTH should supply all the items to the applicant’s pathologist’s laboratory on the day of forensic consultation.

He ordered that the consultation should be under the supervision of the chief medical examiner of LASUTH or a relevant officer.

Others to be present at the consultation include the parents of the deceased.