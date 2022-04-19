Chrisland Schools sex video not a case of rape — NAPTAN

The National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria has commended the Lagos State Government for shutting down Christland Schools following an alleged sexual scandal among some of its students.

All Chrisland Schools in the state were ordered closed following a sex video of minor students of the school that went viral.

The government noted that the closure of Chrisland Schools across the state was to allow for proper investigation.

Sources said the parents of a 10-year-old girl seen in the video were insisting that she was raped.

The state government however, said it was investigating the allegations.

The government had in a statement issued on Monday to newsmen in Lagos stated that its attention was drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland Schools, which occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

They went to participate in the World School Games from March 10 to March 13, 2022.

Adeolu Ogunbanjo, Deputy National President of the NAPTAN, while reacting to the development, lauded the Lagos State Government for the swift move, describing it as a first and right step in the right direction.

Ogunbanjo, however, expressed sadness at the development, which, according to him, is not in anyway a rape case as claimed by the mother of the suspended pupil in the viral video.

He said: “I fully support the step taken by the Lagos State Government.

“The schools should remain closed.

“I trust the Lagos State Commissioner for Education in ensuring that thorough investigations commences immediately.

“Honestly, it is a shame and a very sad one.

“I have watched the video and from what I saw there, it is as a result of poor parenting, indiscipline and improper counselling on sex education.

“There is also administrative deficit because even though they are children, boys and girls are not supposed to be together in same hotel room as seen in the video.”

He also condemned the approach of the Chrisland Schools Management on the development, adding that since March, they ought to have informed their parents and carried them along immediately.

Ogunbajo emphasised the need for the issue to be properly addressed as people were likely to have negative impression about the school, with over seven branches across the state.

He added: “The case of late Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College, Lekki is still fresh in people’s memory and now this one, all in private schools.

“I mean it is disheartening, considering the ages of the students involved.”