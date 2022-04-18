Chrisland Schools sex tape: Details as Lagos threatens 14 years jail term

The leaked sex tape involving pupils of Chrisland Schools, Victoria Island, Lagos State threw up some interesting details.

The video, in two parts, was shot in a room where the students were lodged during the World School Games in Dubai, UAE.

This has led to the suspension of the pupils involved in the sex scandal.

The Lagos State Government has also suspended all Chrisland Schools operating in the state until further notice.

This is just as the Lagos State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the incidence.

The World School Games was held between March 10 and 13, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The video was obviously shot in a room with no fewer than four pupils: The boy and the girl having sex, another wearing a yellow t-shirt and the person who did the video recording.

According to the boy in the yellow t-shirt, the movement of the boy and girl having sex would not allow him sleep.

He put the age of the boy at 13 and the girl 11.

He said: “The bed is doing blum, blum, blum I can’t sleep.”

The boy recording said: “Better go and sleep on the sofa.”

The boy in yellow t-shirt added: “I don’t care.

“Everywhere is shaking.

“I want to sleep.

“I am just looking.

“This one is 10, no this one is 11 (pointing at the girl).

“This one is 13 (pointing at the boy).

“Two years gap.”

After that, he kept quiet.

Meanwhile, throughout the part one of the 28 seconds video, the girl was on top of the boy.

In the part two, which had the faces of others more glaringly, she was also still on top of the boy, though now facing the other side.

According to those knowledgeable in sex matters, it was obviously not the first time of any of the two of them having sex.

Reason adduced for this included the fact that the girl did not show any signs of pain and the sex style adopted.

Rather than show any sign of pain, she was looking intensely into the eyes of the boy and seemingly enjoying what she was doing.

So also was the boy fondling the breasts of the girl and holding her by the waist, interchanging the actions.

So also did the girl not show any sign of someone under the influence of drugs as alleged by her mother.

Rather, she was just enjoying the sex and looking at her schoolmates who were with her once in a while as she focused her attention on the boy she was having sex with.

In a related development, the Lagos State Government has threatened to jail anyone who shares the sex tape.

This was part of the statement issued by the state government after the sex tape became public on Monday.

The statement was signed by the Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance; Ministry of Youth and Social Development; and Ministry of Justice.

It said in part: “We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes ‘producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography.’”

