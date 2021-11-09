Chrisland Schools celebrate at 44

The 44-year journey of Chrisland Schools began with its first school on Ladipo Oluwole Street in Ikeja and has gone ahead to become a conglomerate of schools providing quality education for nursery, primary and secondary school students from across Nigeria in parts of Lagos and Abuja.

According to the Chairman/Founder of Chrisland schools, High Chief W.A. Awosika, the lack of good private schools, and her passion for quality education provided the inspiration she needed to establish Chrisland Schools Limited.

She narrates the inspiration behind the brand and how it started. “In those days, there were not many good schools or private schools but I had the inspiration that I could run a school of quality. So, during my postgraduate diploma in Education at Unilag in 1974/75, I did some research on Private School education and asked parents what they considered the most when sending their children to schools. Do they consider quality, the fees or the distance? Majority said they consider quality. They don’t mind the cost or the distance. That was my first inspiration followed by the obvious lack of quality schools at that time. So apart from the inspiration from the Almighty God,

“I now had this inspiration to birth an educational organization of quality. The Chrisland brand you see today started with creche back in 1977 in the boy’s quarter of our home at Ladipo Oluwole Street, Ikeja. But here we are today. We planted the seed and God watered it. I am grateful to the Almighty God with the opportunity to serve through an educational organization,” she said.

The management of Chrisland has expressed continuous commitment to the development of quality education in Nigeria and the production of outstanding individuals who are committed to showing forth the light all over the world.

“We are going strong. We don’t believe we have arrived; we believe we still have a lot to offer and we are going to keep getting better by the grace of God. We have also been blessed with wonderful staff, from teaching to non-teaching, who have helped in maintaining quality and making the journey seamless,” said Ronke Adeyemi, Managing Director, Chrisland Schools.

In celebration of the anniversary, alumni of the school took to their social media pages to express words of gratitude to the school.

Seyitan Atigarin, Broadcast Journalist and Entertainment correspondent with Arise News wished the school a happy celebration.

“I graduated from Chrisland School Opebi in 1999, and I will always be grateful for the foundation it gave me. Now Chrisland turns 44 this year and, I am so happy to be part of its success story.

“Congratulations to the staff, teaching and non-teaching, students and of course the founder, High Chief Dr Mrs W.A. Awosika for creating this legacy I forever will be proud to be part of,” she said.

Alumnus Dr Adeayo Olubunmi Sotayo, a lecturer and world-renowned researcher, thanked Chrisland schools for shaping him into what he is today; “Happy Anniversary Chrisland, thank you for shaping me into what I am today. I wish all the staff, students and management team a successful year ahead. Thank you so much, and we will continue to show forth the light”.

Current President of the Chrisland Alumni Association, Dr. Patrick Nwafor, also celebrated Chrisland schools and wished for many great things to come.