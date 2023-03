A Chrisland High School, Ikeja, Lagos State student, Whitney Adenirn, who died during the school’s inter-house sport, has been laid to rest in Lagos.

Adeniran, 12, died while the inter-house sport was on at the Agege Stadium in Agege area of Lagos State.

According to the mother, Blessing Adeniran, autopsy has confirmed that she died from electrocution.

The school has denied complicity in her death.