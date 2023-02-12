Chrisland: My daughter died of electrocution, father claims

The father of the 12-year-old Chrisland International School student, Whitney Adeniran, who allegedly died during the school inter-house sports events in Lagos has said his daughter died of electrocution.

Dr. Michael Adeniran made the claim in an interview with the BBC Pidgin on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the school management in a statement on Sunday said the deceased slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances,” adding that she was rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity to first aid, by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty, administered oxygen and every aid possible on her,” the school added.

This came after a viral video showing Whitney’s mother calling for justice and asking Chrisland to explain what happened to her daughter.

Whitney’s father had taken to social media on Saturday night to demand a probe into the death of his daughter, calling on the Lagos State Government and the police to intervene in the matter.

He also demanded that Chrisland should explain what actually happened to his daughter, adding that she had no health condition or sickness as of the time the school bus picked her up for the event.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the incident said, “The matter was reported to the police immediately after the incident occurred.

“The case is presently at the State Criminal Investigation Department and an autopsy is going to be carried out to know the circumstances that led to her death. That’s all the update I have for now.”

Speaking on Sunday, Whitney’s father claimed her daughter “died from naked wire from one cotton candy vendor machine after she touched it and she was electrocuted immediately she leaned on it.”

He claimed water was poured on her which allegedly killed her immediately.

“I have documented evidence that my child died from electrocution and it was not Cardiac arrest,” he said.

“She was hale and hearty, she was not sick. And let me state it clearly, by the time I saw her corpse, her lips and tongue had already turned black,” Adeniran told BBC Pidgin.

Adeniran said his daughter’s school mates told his family that his daughter allegedly died from electrocution, saying he got the information from a chat group his daughter belonged.

A voice note suspected to be that of a pupil who witnessed the tragic incident has gone viral, where it was said that Whitney stepped on a naked wire from a candy cotton machine.