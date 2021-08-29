Cholera prevention: Lagos puts residents on alert

The Lagos State government on Sunday alerted residents to be wary of the outbreak of cholera in some parts of the country, urging everyone to embrace wholesome hygienic practices.

In a statement, the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said residents must not wait until the state records a cholera outbreak before they take preventive action or measures.

He added that since cholera only thrives in unhygienic conditions, all practices such as open defecation, drinking untreated water from unclean sources, improper disposal of refuse and not washing hands with soap always must be stopped.

Bello appealed to members of the public to own the process by ensuring that proper toilet facilities are provided in residences and when people are outdoors, public toilets or mobile toilets must be used.

Tunji Bello added that all tenements and property owners must prevent exposure of loose refuse and that they are not only properly bagged but disposed through approved PSP operators to prevent flies from feasting on them.

He disclosed that the present administration in the state is very mindful of the large population of the state and has embarked on several sensitization campaigns to enlighten residents on the dangers of a cholera outbreak.

Bello listed the measures to include door-to-door sensitization campaigns round neighbourhoods and estates by environmental sanitation officers and public awareness campaigns to markets, public places and parks.

He said that awareness campaigns are also being stepped up in the mass media through jingles in English, Yoruba and pidgin to drive the message to the hinterlands.

He warned that the state environmental police, which is also known as the Task Force Against Open Defecation, has been empowered to step up its monitoring activities and apprehend anyone caught defecating in open places.