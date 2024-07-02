Cholera: Oyo calls for heightened vigilance

The Oyo State Government has called on residents to be more vigilant, imbibe good sanitation and take preventive measures to combat the spread of cholera.

The call was made in a statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Environment, Arc. Abdulmoheed Mogbonjubola in Ibadan.

He lamented that the World Health Organization has confirmed the ongoing cholera outbreak in some parts of Nigeria as part of the global resurgence of cases of cholera, classifying it as currently a “grade 3 public health emergency”, requiring maximal WHO system wide response.

Nigeria has been identified as one of the 14 countries in Africa where the resurgence is being experienced.

However, Oyo State currently has no cholera case, as the suspected cases have returned negative, after due tests.

The Commissioner noted that cholera outbreak in neighbouring states has put the state government on its toes.

The Commissioner said, “To prevent the spread of cholera, we urge all to be more vigilant, imbibe good sanitation and hygiene practices at home and in their workplace and take preventive measures such as: keeping their environment clean always and disposing of waste properly at designated places.”

“I urge us to ensure the use of clean and safe water. Water from suspicious sources should be well boiled or treated by adding one part of chlorine solution to 100 parts of water.”

He said the State government has commenced community awareness campaign for the prevention of the disease.

He highlighted the commitment of Oyo State Government towards preventing an outbreak in the state.

The Commissioner affirmed that the Ministry is presently enjoying good collaborations with the Office of the First Lady, Engineer Tamunomini Seyi Makinde and other agencies, sensitization drives, and adequate preventive measures to avoid a n occurrence or spread of any sort to our communities across the State.

In his words, “we are aware of the cholera outbreak in some states of the federation and our thoughts are on those affected. Despite that Oyo State has not recorded any such case, we however needed to be vigilant and take preventive measures, to avoid any spread of this disease in our communities.”

Architect Mogbonjubola emphasized that the State is increasing surveillance, providing resources for safe water and ensuring that health facilities are prepared to handle any case.

He reiterated that the present administration is also collaborating with Park Management System leaders, market leaders, schools and other public facilities, industries and companies, at ensuring the practice of good sanitation, with the provision and use of hygienic toilets, latrines and by strictly avoiding open defecation.

Architect Mogbonjubola, however advised the populace to always practise good sanitation, and personal hygiene, drinking safe, boiled or treated water, eating well cooked food and adequately washed fruits.

He counseled that prompt reportage of any shown symptoms should be made to the appropriate quarters.