Cholera: NOA takes enlightenment campaign to Jigawa communities

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Jigawa State has embarked on enlightenment and advocacy campaigns on prevention of cholera in the 27 local government areas of the state.

NOA Director, Shuaibu Karamba, told newsmen in Duste that Community Orientation and Mobilization Officers (COMOs) have been dispatched in the 27 local government areas of the state to intensify sensitization against the spread of cholera in their respective areas.

“It is important for people to be enlightened on keeping their environments clean.

“They must ensure regular practice of hand washing, drinking or using clean water, as well as ensuring that all foods are well cooked and preserved.

“It is when people are properly educated that we will be able to arrest the current trend in the spread of the disease.

“Cholera is sporadically spreading across the state, hence, the need for massive and robust community engagements and enlightenment,” he said.

The director also emphasised that this is the right time to intensify campaigns against open defecation more than ever.

“This is because excreting outside the toilets contaminates the environment, drinking water, as well the food we eat, and this is responsible for the spread of cholera.”

The NOA boss further commended the efforts of the state’s ministry of health, primary health care agency and other stakeholders for their response to the outbreak of the disease.

He also urged the COMOs to promptly report emerging cases in their respective LGAs.

