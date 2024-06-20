Cholera: Lagos records increase in death, new cases 

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, has disclosed an increase in both fatalities and and number of cases arising from the cholera outbreak in the state.

Before now, the state had a total of 15 deaths and 350 reported cases of cholera as at the last briefing on the disease.

However, on Thursday, Ogunyemi disclosed that the total number of cholera cases has increased to 401 across Lagos, with Lagos Island, Kosofe, and Eti Osa recording the highest numbers.

She revealed this while providing an update on the outbreak after meeting with members of the Lagos State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

She added that the death toll has also risen to 21, an increase of six from the previously reported 15 fatalities.

According to her, the rise in cases was anticipated following the Ileya festivities, during which large gatherings occurred.

She however noted that suspected cases are subsiding across LGAs, particularly in previously affected LGAs, due to the State Government’s interventions and surveillance efforts.

The Special Adviser stated that the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Health and other sister agencies, is maintaining rigorous surveillance and monitoring of the situation and implementing planned programmes and activities to curb the spread.

Ogunyemi said: The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Environment and its agency, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, continues to collect samples of water sources, food, and beverages to identify the source of contamination.

“We have also intensified our surveillance activities in communities, particularly in affected local government areas, to address the situation head-on.

“We are also working with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education as well as the Ministry of Tertiary Education to ensure all precautions are taken in our schools to protect children and scholars as they return.

“Residents must, however, remain vigilant, practice good hand hygiene, and participate in community sanitation activities to stop the spread of cholera.”

Ogunyemi advised that citizens seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as watery diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, general malaise, and fever, stressing that treatment for cholera is provided free of charge at all public health facilities.

While noting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains committed to ensuring that residents of Lagos receive quality and affordable healthcare, the Special Adviser extended the gratitude of the State Government to local, national and international partners, including UNICEF, WHO, NCDC, NIMR and Red Cross, for their support in combating the outbreak.

She added: “Appreciation is also extended to the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab scientists, environmental health officers, Water Corporation officers, surveillance officers, heads of agencies, members of PHEOC, and volunteers who are working around the clock to combat the disease and keep Lagos safe.”