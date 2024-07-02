Cholera: Kogi unveils infection prevention tools, sets up Response team

In a swift response to the recent cholera outbreak, the Kogi State Government has taken decisive actions by unveiling comprehensive infection prevention tools and reaffirming its dedication to ensuring a cholera-free environment.

This is as the state government also set up a response team that will handle all related cases of possible cholera outbreak in the state.

While inaugurating the team on Tuesday in Lokoja, the Honourable Commissioner of Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adams, said the State has been fortunate to have minimal impact from the current cholera outbreak, with two confirmed cases identified in Lokoja and Omala LGAs.

“Fortunately, one case has already been discharged, and the other is currently undergoing treatment, with no fatalities recorded,” he stated.

According to Adams, the Ministry of Health has implemented stringent surveillance protocols, provided extensive training to healthcare professionals, and conducted widespread awareness campaigns to combat the spread of the disease.

“We have equipped our healthcare workers with the necessary training and resources to ensure a swift and effective response to any potential outbreaks,” he disclosed.

Furthermore, the commissioner stressed the importance of community involvement, noting that the government is collaborating closely with community leaders, religious figures, and traditional rulers to educate the public on preventive measures against cholera.

Also Read:

“Citizens are encouraged to uphold good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing and consumption of clean water”, he said.

Adams equally tasked the constituted cholera response team, comprising healthcare workers, surveillance officers, and laboratory technicians to thoroughly investigate reported cases, collect samples, and administer appropriate treatment.