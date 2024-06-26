CHIVIDO Wedding: Adeleke dynasty appreciates well wishers, guests

The Adeleke Dynasty of Edeland has expressed appreciation to families, friends and associates for gracing the wedding of their son, David Adeleke to Chioma Rowland on Tuesday July 25th in Lagos.

The message of appreciation was contained in a message personally signed by the President of Adeleke dynasty, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

He described attendance and goodwill at the wedding as “quite robust and overwhelming.

The message read in full, “We thank friends and associates from far and near for the love they showered on the Adeleke family by their enthusiastic presence and messages to the new couple on their memorable and historic wedding. We were overwhelmed by the massive show of brotherhood for the family in our time of happiness and joy.

“We take note of the love and support from former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the former National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu; Lagos state Governor and his wife, Mr and Mrs Sanwoolu, Ogun state Governor and his wife, Mr and Mrs Abiodun; Abia state Governor, Dr Alex Oti; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state; the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru; the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Bayo Lawal; the former Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu; Oyo state Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to Senator Sanusi Daggash; Mr Seyi Tinubu; Mrs Abike Dabiri; Senator Daisy Danjuma; Senator Yinka Olujinmi; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senator Osita Izunaso; His Royal Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Gandi Adeoye; the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun; the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munir Adesola Lawal; Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikateland; our esteemed in laws from Igboland; top business and political leaders from far and near; countless traditional rulers, leading lights of Nigerian entertainment industry; members of the National Assembly from Osun state; members of the Osun State Executive Council, members of the Osun State House of Assembly, members of the diplomatic Corps, members of the diaspora community and several other dignitaries too numerous to mention here.

“On behalf of my big brother, the father of the bridegroom; Dr Deji Adeleke; my sister, Chief (Mrs) Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, and the entire Adeleke family, we extend our best wishes to all those who honoured the wedding of our son, Davido and his lovely wife, Chioma. We pray that sounds and thrills of joy and happiness be our portion all the time of our lives.

Thanks for coming.”