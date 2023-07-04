Chisom apologises to Davido, fans over pregnancy allegation

828 828

A Nigerian TikTok user and singer, Chisom Flower, who accused singer Davido of impregnating her, has apologised to him and his numerous fans.

The pregnancy claim by Flower came within hours of two other women levelling the same accusation against Davido.

A United States of America-based American businesswoman, Anita Brown, and a French lady, Ivanna Bay, levelled similar accusations hours after each other on social media.

The Nigerian TikTok user said the revelations by the two other ladies gave her the courage to speak up.

Flower said a relationship with Davido resulted in her getting pregnant, with the Omo Baba Olowo asking her to terminate it for a promised N10 million.

He was to send the first tranche of N3 million and N7 million thereafter, but he never fulfilled anyone.

She said: “I was a victim of Davido too.

“I was once pregnant for Davido.

“He told me to remove it, and even if I come online that nobody will listen to me because he has fans.

“He texted me and promised to give me N10 million.

“I agreed and aborted the baby, but Davido never fulfilled his promise; he didn’t give me my N10 million.”

Flower has, however, taken to her Instagram to apologise over the claim.

She said: “I just lost my job, my friends and family all because I spoke out and called out Davido for impregnating me and making me abort it, I sincerely apologise to Davido for dragging him.

“I also apologise to Nigerians for dragging their fav.”