Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha partners with USAID as Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has named Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha as its inaugural Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria.

This partnership aims to raise awareness about the critical issue of malnutrition, which affects millions of Nigerians, especially women and children.

Malnutrition remains a significant challenge in Nigeria, with severe acute malnutrition impacting 3.6 million children, and contributing to 50 percent of all deaths among children under five years old.

The prevalence of malnutrition among women, adolescents, and young children undermines community health and development.

In collaboration with the Nigerian government and people, the U.S. government, through USAID, works to mitigate malnutrition by providing effective treatment for severe malnutrition, coordinating nutrition services, and promoting proven methods to support better nutrition, especially for mothers, infants, young children, and teenagers.

As the Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition, Akpotha has agreed to work to raise awareness about maternal health and child nutrition, promote healthy behaviors, and disseminate key nutritional messages.

“Chioma embodies the essence of advocacy and activism,” said USAID Mission Director Melissa Jones. “Her commitment to maternal health and child well-being is a calling – a calling to use her platform for the greater good, to amplify the voices of the voiceless, and to inspire action and change.”

“We celebrate this partnership with Chioma Akpotha, which represents a milestone in our commitment to collaborate with the Nigerian people,” Jones added. “Nutrition plays a vital role in the overall health and development of Nigeria, especially for its young population. By harnessing and leveraging its talent, Nigeria can continue to chart a course towards greater prosperity and progress.”

Also Read:

Akpotha expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I am honored to be USAID’s inaugural Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria. Maternal and child health is a cause close to my heart, and I am committed to using my platform to raise awareness and inspire positive change. Together with USAID, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of Nigerian families.”

Through this partnership, Akpotha’s genuine commitment to maternal and child health and nutrition, combined with her influential platform and USAID’s support, aims to inspire a nationwide movement towards better nutrition and health for all Nigerians.