Chinese Viral Video: IGP lambasts MOPOL Commanders

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has lambasted the Commanders of Police Mobile Force Units over the inappropriate deployment of the officers attached to them following a viral video in which some Chinese were seen distributing money to operatives of one of the units.

He lambasted the commanders at a meeting he had with them on Tuesday at the Force Headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He described as shameful the Chinese video that trended, leading to the castigation of the police.

He said the commanders had lost the original vision of the unit.

He said: “Regrettably, that foundational mandate has, over time, been severely compromised.

“A significant number of PMF personnel are currently deployed as escorts, guards, or aides to private individuals and VIPs.

“While we understand the pressures driving this demand, we must not lose sight of our principal responsibilities.

“The diversion of tactical assets weakens our capacity where they are most needed.

“Even more concerning is the persistent misconduct by a few individuals despite repeated efforts by the leadership to enforce professionalism on such assignments.

“Let me be unequivocal: moving forward, indiscipline and misconduct within the PMF will no longer be tolerated.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era—one defined by accountability, discipline, and a recommitment to our founding values.

“Effective immediately, all PMF Squadrons are directed to maintain at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on standby at all times.

“These units must be prepared to support their respective state commands in any situation requiring urgent tactical intervention.

“Additionally, each squadron will be required to send one unit for training every quarter.

“These sessions will go beyond operational proficiency, placing strong emphasis on ethics, professionalism, and the principles of responsible policing.

“As you are aware, directives have already been issued concerning the withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorised deployments.

“It is the duty of all commanders to enforce this directive without delay.

“A firm but gradual withdrawal from non-core assignments is underway.

“Concurrently, squadron sizes will be reviewed and reduced to ensure operational effectiveness and agility.”

