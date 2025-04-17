Chinese seen giving policemen money in viral video denies bribery allegation, apologises

A Chinese national featured in a widely circulated video showing an interaction with Nigerian Police Mobile Force (MOPOL) officers in Kaduna State has issued an official statement clarifying the incident and offering an apology for the misunderstanding it sparked online.

The video, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, appeared to show a group of Chinese delegates engaging with armed Nigerian police officers in what some viewers interpreted as an exchange involving money, prompting public concern and speculation about possible bribery or misconduct.

In a statement signed by Mr. Jiang on Thursday, one of the individuals seen in the video, the Chinese delegation strongly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that no money was offered or demanded inappropriately, and no bribe was given to the officers.

The statement said: “In light of the viral video circulating the social media and news, showing some of our delegates interacting with some Nigerian Mobile Police officers (MOPOL) in Kaduna. We’d like to take a moment to address the issue amicably. The way and manner the video has been shared and interpreted has led to some serious misunderstandings. So, we want to be very clear:

“No money was given to the officers on any demand or request, there was no bribe, no illegal exchange but in good faith appreciating their professionalism. What you see in the video was a friendly and open interaction — nothing was done in secret and nothing inappropriate happened.

“It’s a common Chinese tradition, where we come from, to show appreciation or kindness to people who are doing their jobs well — especially when they’ve been helpful or respectful. That was all what it was: a kind gesture, not a payoff or alleged bribe.

“We also want to say this very sincerely — we are sorry about how this played out, despite this experience, we remain committed to Nigeria.

“We humbly request for continued security operatives for the smooth sailing of our operations here in Nigeria as well as safety purposes.

“We feel secure and at home with them around. Our sincere apologies once again.”

