A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday sentenced a 34 year-old Chinese businessman, Arvin Wu, to three months imprisonment for receiving stolen railway sleepers, property of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced Arvin after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Magistrates Adam and Dolmaan, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N50,000.

Earlier, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in December 27, 2020 arrested the convict.

The NSCDC said the stolen property were recovered from Arwin.

The offence, the NSCDC said, contravenes the provisions of Section 302 of Plateau Penal Code Law and also Section 3(1) (e) (i) (f) of the NSCDC.