A Chinese court said on Friday it had sentenced a Canadian, Ye Jianhui, to death for transporting and manufacturing drugs.

Jianhui becomes second Canadian in two days to receive a death penalty for drugs and fourth since Canada detained a top Huawei executive in 2018.

Relations between China and Canada deteriorated sharply after Canadian Police detained Huawei Technologies Company Limited’s Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, in Vancouver on a warrant from the United States.

Asked if the sentencing of the Canadian drug offenders was linked to Wanzhou’s case, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a briefing on Friday that China’s judicial organs “handle cases independently”, while also adding that “the Canadian side knows the root cause” of difficulties in China-Canadian relations.

Jianhui, a Canadian national, was sentenced after a trial in the southern city of Foshan, the Foshan Intermediate People’s Court said in a notice on its website.

Police found 218kg (481 pounds) of white crystals containing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in the room used by Jianhui and five other men, according to a local media report.

Of the other five men, all Chinese nationals, one was sentenced to death, while the rest were given jail sentences ranging from seven years to life, according to the court notice.

The sentencing of Jianhui and his accomplices came just one day after another Chinese court sentenced Canadian Xu Weihong to death for making drugs.

China last year sentenced Canadians Robert Lloyd Schellenberg and Fan Wei to death on drug charges in separate cases.

Both men have lodged appeals.

“Canada requests clemency for all Canadian citizens who have been sentenced to death and calls on China to grant clemency to Mr Weihong,” said the Canadian Foreign Ministry spokesman, John Babcock, when asked about Weihong.

China-Canada relations quickly soured after Wanzhou’s arrest.

Two other Canadian men – businessman Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat – were detained in China, days after Wanzhou’s arrest, and were charged in June 2020 with espionage.

China has denied that their arrest was linked to Wanzhou’s case.

