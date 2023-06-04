Chinese construction firm’s truck kills four, injures 16 in Kwara

Four persons were killed and 16 others injured in a lone accident on Olooru-New Jebba Road in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara on Friday.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kwara State, Frederick Ogidan, stated in Ilorin on Sunday.

He that the vehicle belongs to a Chinese construction firm, CGC Construction Company.

He blamed the accident, which occurred at Olooru, on overspeeding.

Ogidan said relatives of the deceased had claimed the corpses, while the injured were taken to a hospital at Kambi village in the area.