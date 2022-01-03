Chinese community donates food items to orphanages, low income earners  

As a way of demonstrating love, the Chinese community in Nigeria has donated food items to some low income earners and orphanages in Lagos.

Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, who led the group during the donation disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday.

Ni, during the donation on Saturday said that the event was the continuation of the family support programme which the group tagged “Sharing Love Without Borders”.

He explained that the exercise was done from the slum in Ajegunle to Oworosoki areas of Lagos State, capturing the low income earners and gifts including bags of rice, groundnut oil, cartons of noddles, spaghetti, face mask and other household items.

The Bethesda Home for the Blind in Surulere which also doubles as a school according to him also benefited from the kind gesture.

He said 10 bags of 50kg rice, four bags of 25kg rice, nine gallons of 25 litres groundnut oil, packs of spaghetti, cartons of noddles, face masks and a cheque of N500,000 were donated.

“This is not the first time, around 2017, the Chinese community purchased a giant Mikano generator, computers, musical equipment and lot of other things to this orphanage.

“We live and conduct our businesses here in Nigeria, so this is our way of showing love to the communities that hosts us,” he said.

Another of the community, Loi Koon said, “We the Chinese community in Nigeria wishes to express our love to every Nigerian, whether you are black or white, whether you are a muslim or a Christian, we wish you all a prosperous new year”.

The Director of the orphanage and school, Chioma Ohakwe thanked the Chinese community for their continuous support.

” Today we are very happy because we started 2022 with big humongous gift items, cash and equipments.

” If we take you around the school, you will see that almost everything we have here are bought by the Chinese community in Nigeria, thank you is not enough, we pray for you and your businesses, we are very grateful,” Ohakew said.

Chinese community in Nigeria regularly supports Nigerian students with scholarship, the low income families and helping the youths to attain their height in sporting activities.

NAN.