Chinese Ambassador gives scholarships to 47 University of Jos students

Dr. Zhou Pingjian, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, on Tuesday offered scholarships to 47 indigent students of the University of Jos.

In a brief speech shortly before handing over the scholarships to the students, Pingjian said that the gesture was aimed at solidifying the special bond between China and Nigeria.

He said that the scholarships would further cement his country’s friendship and cooperation with Nigeria, noting that the two nations were the most populous, and had the biggest economies in their continents.

Pingjian promised to look into calls for more scholarships to needy students and fellowships for post-graduate students to boost the standard of education in the institution.

The ambassador advised Nigeria to pay special attention to education so as to arm the youths with the knowledge and capacities to make Nigeria a great nation.

He said: “No nation can be great or happy if its youths are not happy. No nation can grow if the potentialities of its youths are not fully explored,” he pointed out.”

Pingjian said that Nigeria and China were developing nations, saying that his country was focused on eliminating absolute poverty “by 100 per cent”, in 2020.

He said: “By the year 2020, we shall eliminate all harsh living conditions and take every Chinese to the social safety nets.”

Earlier in his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, had thanked the envoy for the gesture which he said was the first of its kind to the 43-year-old institution.

He said that the gesture would deepen the relationship between the institution and China, and urged the Asian giant to establish a Chinese Resource Centre where reading and cultural materials could be shared so as to deepen mutual understanding.

Maimako also called for collaboration with the Chinese Embassy on researches into medicinal plants, especially in view of China’s fame in herbal medicine.

He also called for more exchange programmes and special grants for researches toward finding solutions to issues affecting humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that seven students living with disabilities were among the beneficiaries of the Chinese gesture.