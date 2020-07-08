China will impose visa restrictions on US citizens who have engaged in what it called egregious behaviour over Tibet, in an apparent retaliation against US restrictions on some Chinese officials.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian on Wednesday told newsmen that Beijing would allow no foreign interference in Tibetan affairs.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited what he called human rights abuses by the Chinese Government in Tibetan areas.

On Tuesday, Pompeo said the US would restrict visas for some Chinese officials because Beijing obstructs travel to the region by US diplomats, journalists and tourists.

Reuters/NAN.