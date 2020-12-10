China on Thursday hit back against US sanctions on Chinese leaders by targeting members of Congress and US diplomats in Hong Kong and Macau.

China had announced sanctions on US Congress members and curbed some visa exemptions for US diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau.

The move is in retaliation for travel bans and other sanctions imposed on Tuesday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on 14 Chinese lawmakers, including the vice-chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

The US sanctions represent gross interference in China’s internal affairs, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Hua did not specify what the sanctions on US Congress members would consist of.

The US sanctions address what Washington sees as Beijing’s encroachment on Hong Kong’s autonomy, particularly through a national security law adopted earlier that criminalises dissent in the financial hub.

The US earlier imposed sanctions on several Hong Kong officials, including its chief executive, Carrie Lam.

dpa/NAN.