China reacts to allegation of funding terrorists to access Nigeria’s mineral reserves

The Chinese Government has reacted to the report that it is funding terrorist groups in parts of Nigeria to have access to the nation’s mineral reserves.

The Times of the UK had reported that “Beijing could be indirectly funding terror in Africa’s largest economy”.

It said it could be doing this through bribes and illegal transactions, adding that some Chinese nationals who have worked informally as miners in Zamfara State serve as runners for some militant groups in the state and other parts of the North West geopolitical zone.

Reacting to the report in a statement on Monday, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria said the news was based on “unproven information”.

It said the allegations “were totally irresponsible and unethical”.

The statement said: “The Chinese government, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, have always encouraged and urged Chinese companies and nationals in Nigeria to abide by the laws and regulations of Nigeria, and to implement the local rules and guidance on labour, environment, health and safety, etc, and would continue their efforts in this regard.

“The Chinese government was and would never be involved in any form of funding terrorism.

“The allegations contained in the report were totally irresponsible and unethical, and the intention of the report is seriously questioned.

“For the past decades, the bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria has brought tangible benefits to our bilateral ties and well-being of the two peoples.

”We will continue to work with the Nigerian government to promote development and address security issues.”